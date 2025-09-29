Saturday Night Live veteran Colin Jost revealed the first time he ever asked someone for an autograph on the show.

Jost has been on the show since 2005, when he got his start as a writer on the late-night sketch comedy, and recently revealed that this athlete is the only person he has ever asked for an autograph.

“I've been writing on SNL for 20 years, and the only host I've ever asked for their autograph was Eli,” the comedian told reporters inside T-Mobile's Chalet at the 2025 Ryder Cup on Sept. 25, per PEOPLE. “[He's] the only one I've asked because I'm such a Giants fan.”

Jost shared with the outlet that the photo he had gotten autographed by the retired New York Giants quarterback was of him lying down in a bed with footballs surrounding him. Manning was on the show in 2012 as a host which is when Jost was able to obtain the autograph.

“He just signed it ‘To Colin, Eli,'” Jost added. “It looks almost romantic. It's such a funny photo.”

It's not surprising that Jost would want an autograph from Manning, given that he has been a New York sports fan his whole life. The comedian grew up in Staten Island.

Article Continues Below

Manning was a quarterback for the Giants for 16 seasons and retired in 2020. Manning spent his whole NFL career with the Giants and led them to two Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012.

Jost was at the Ryder Cup alongside Manning for the Ryder Cup Celebrity Pro-Am game. They also had a fun moment between the two he told the outlet.

“When [Manning] tossed me a golf ball and I caught it, I was like, ‘I'm like a wide receiver!' ” he joked. “He really played great, so we lucked out.”

Jost and Manning also shared a moment together last week when they hosted the T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage live show.

“I hope it'll appeal to golf fans, but I'm trying to make it very beginner-friendly,” Jost said. “We've got a lot of great guests coming on that you'll know from all kinds of culture.”