Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine what it means to be a global athlete. Beyond scoring goals and breaking records, the Portuguese icon is building a wellness empire through his company, Inspire, Alarabiyo reports. Co-founded by Ronaldo, Inspire focuses on health, aesthetics, and self-confidence, offering specialized services in hair restoration and beauty care.

Now, the Al Nassr forward is bringing that mission closer to his adopted base, announcing Inspire’s expansion into the Middle East, including new clinics in Riyadh. Speaking with MBC’s Loud FM, Ronaldo expressed admiration for Saudi Arabia’s innovation and people, calling the country his “home.”

“I love all the Saudi Arabia,” Ronaldo said. “The people here are very professional. The doctors, the technology, the conditions—it’s unique. Our clinics are growing because of the hard work and professionalism of everyone behind Inspire. The future is brilliant, and I’m looking forward to the next few years.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized that Inspire’s rise isn’t a matter of luck but of discipline, focus, and a shared belief in quality. For Ronaldo, it mirrors the same mindset that has sustained his legendary football career: consistency, improvement, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Ronaldo connects health, appearance, and confidence

Even at 40, Ronaldo’s commitment to peak physical condition continues to inspire millions. He believes the same mindset can transform lives beyond the field. For him, self-care isn’t vanity—it’s empowerment.

“The project, the people, it’s something that helps others gain self-confidence,” Ronaldo said. “We are in Europe and now in the Middle East. It’s a nice project, we help people, and that makes me glad.”

He also spoke about his motivation to focus on hair health, using himself as an example of the link between appearance and inner well-being. “Confidence doesn’t come from outside, it comes from inside,” he explained. “But it’s always nice to look good as well. Better health means more longevity. That’s why I invest in health companies—I want to help people feel good about themselves.”

From his dedication to fitness to his growing health ventures, Cristiano Ronaldo’s message remains consistent: greatness starts with how you care for yourself. With Inspire’s expansion, he’s proving that his influence reaches far beyond football—it’s about helping others find their best version, inside and out.