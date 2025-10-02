Danica Patrick is not a fan of the NFL’s latest halftime show decision. The former racing star spoke out after the league announced Bad Bunny as the headliner for Super Bowl 2026 in Santa Clara, California, per the NYPost.

Danica Patrick publicly criticized the NFL's decision to choose Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer, arguing that "no songs in English should not be allowed" at such a major televised event.

Patrick commented on a post about the Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and didn’t hold back. “Oh fun,” she wrote on X. “No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year … not just for sports.”

The backlash came only minutes after a 23-second spot aired during the Packers-Cowboys broadcast on Sunday. The commercial showed Bad Bunny perched on a goalpost in a suit and flip-flops, gazing out at a Puerto Rican sunset as his hit track “Callaita” played. With that short clip, the NFL made it official: Bad Bunny will perform at the most watched annual event in American television.

A culture war flashpoint

Few events draw the country together like the Super Bowl, which is partly why the halftime stage always becomes more than just entertainment. This time, the choice of Bad Bunny has reignited debate about identity, language, and what represents “real America.”

Patrick’s comment echoed a wider backlash in certain corners of social media. She went further by amplifying conspiracy-style claims that the Grammy-winning artist was a “demonic Marxist.” The 43-year-old has been open about her political leanings, campaigning last year for Donald Trump as he returned to the White House.

Bad Bunny, for his part, framed the announcement in a very different light. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history,” he declared after the reveal. His words tapped into a broader theme of representation, especially as Latino communities continue to face hostility. Videos of violent ICE raids, often targeting people for simply looking or sounding Latino, have gone viral over the past decade. The artist himself once admitted he canceled American tour dates out of fear that immigration agents would target fans outside venues.

Now, with the Super Bowl stage secured, Bad Bunny carries both the weight of celebration and controversy. For some, his halftime performance will be a moment of pride. For others, like Patrick, it represents a cultural clash on one of the biggest nights in sports.