Deion Sanders is sharing the aftermath of his cancer-free journey. The Colorado football coach opened up about being diagnosed with bladder cancer in June, and now he's not holding back on his current battles he's facing following his bladder removal surgery.

He compared his current struggles to his infant grandson.

“Now I got different battles. I'm not just battling the football team across from me. I'm battling peeing every night,” he said on Good Morning America Oct. 7, adding that he “depends on Depends.” The Colorado football coach signed an endorsement deal with the brand in July.

“Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a badge of resilience,” the company said in a statement following the announcement of Coach Prime's brand deal. “It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world, which makes us proud to partner with and support him on this journey.”

Sanders also made mention of his previous health issues that resulted in two of his toes being amputated. In addition to the bladder issues he's faced following the surgery, he shared that his legs have also been giving him problems.

“I mean, even getting up every day, I got eight toes. I mean, I'm hurting,” Sanders admitted. “Like, when I'm going through a game, I got to wear certain type of shoes, bottoms to make sure that my feet are not just going crazy by the fourth quarter.”

He announced on Tuesday that he would be having a blood clot procedure done today (Oct. 7).

“I am having a procedure today,” Sanders said Tuesday, per Buffalo Stampede. “Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow. It is what it is. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing … it is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”

While he has had several struggles as he gets use to his new normal, the two-time Super Bowl champion is “thankful” for his cancer-free diagnosis and is moving forward.

“Either one of those, the blood clots or, you know, the cancer could have taken me out, but I'm here. So I'm thankful,” he said.

Colorado football hasn't been having the best season thus far only winning two games which were against Colorado State on Sept. 6 and then against Wyoming on Sept. 20. They've had four losses so far this season and their next game will be against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 11.