After getting eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs in the wild card round by the Washington Commanders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun preparations for the offseason. On Sunday night, though, the team took a break from their work to tune into the 2025 Grammys, paying tribute to home-grown artist Doechii after her big win on the night.

Doechii, who hails from Tampa, Florida and is nicknamed “Swamp Princess,” saw her 2024 album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” win best rap album at the Grammys on Sunday night. After seeing one of their hometown artists take home the award, Tampa Bay posted a shoutout to Doechii on social media in celebration of her big win

“IN THE 813! THIS MY LEGACY! SALUTE TO THE SWAMP PRINCESS, TAMPA'S VERY OWN!” the Buccaneers said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Doechii's victory.

Expand Tweet

Buccaneers support their hometown artist Doechii

Doechii's highly acclaimed album helped her enjoy a strong year in 2024, with the song “Denial Is a River” off the album becoming one of her biggest hits to date. It's not uncommon for various sports teams to show their support to various celebrities in different walks of life who have supported their team, so the Buccaneers gave back to Doechii after she enjoyed one of the defining moments of her career.

The Bucs will now turn their attention toward Super Bowl 59, where the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. It's been a hectic offseason already for Tampa Bay, after losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching gig in chaotic fashion, but they have a strong base from which they are building from, and it will be important for them to put together a strong offseason of work if they want to find their way to the Super Bowl next year.