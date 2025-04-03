Draymond Green turned in a vintage performance Tuesday night, racking up a triple-double to help the Golden State Warriors notch a critical 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. But it wasn’t just his stat line that had people talking. Ahead of tip-off, Memphis interim coach Tuomas Iisalo made an unexpected but striking comparison, likening Green’s defensive mind to Italian soccer legend Paolo Maldini, per TheSpun.

While Steph Curry dazzled with 52 points, Green did what he’s long been known for—reading plays before they happen, dictating defensive schemes, and making life miserable for opponents. Iisalo didn’t hold back in his praise, marveling at Green’s “court mapping” and anticipation. “He can see the issues developing way earlier than most players,” Iisalo said. “Just by moving into the right position, he can prevent [problems] from even happening.”

Memphis Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo compares Draymond Green to legendary Italian central defender Paolo Maldini: “I know we’re on the wrong continent but there used to be a great central defender for the Italian national team in soccer called Paolo Maldini.” pic.twitter.com/txuuRY1CL2 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

That’s where Maldini enters the conversation. The former AC Milan and Italy captain rarely needed to make last-ditch tackles because his positioning erased threats before they fully formed. According to Iisalo, Green brings that same energy to the hardwood.

A Defensive Genius in Motion

Green doesn’t aim to stop a single player—he wants to dismantle the entire plan. “Every offense in the NBA is built to put (defensive) players in a rotation,” Green explained. “If I know the rotation… I’m going to stand right there and f— this whole play up.”

It’s this awareness and disruption that separate Green from even the league’s best defenders. Iisalo even pointed out that superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo have a hard time cracking his code. Whether he’s defending guards or big men, Green covers every inch with purpose.

Comparing him to Maldini isn’t just poetic—it’s fitting. Maldini’s resume includes seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns, not to mention leading Italy to a World Cup Final. Draymond Green may not play the same sport, but his impact on the Warriors’ defense is every bit as profound.