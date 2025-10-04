Dua Lipa might have found a new career after her epic night on her Radical Optimism Tour.

During the Dallas stop of her tour on Oct. 1, the pop star brought out the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as well as Fort Worth native Leon Bridges, and Wild West performer Loop Rawlins. The singer uploaded several photos and videos of herself on stage alongside her special guests. The “Levitating” artist even wore an Emmitt Smith/ Bob Hayes No. 22 jersey during the portion of the performance with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The cheerleaders were waving their pom poms as they performed their dance routine while Dua Lipa sang her hit “Physical.”

“DALLAS what an incredible 2 nights!!!” Dua Lipa wrote in the caption that featured videos and photos of her special guests for her Dallas show. “A jam packed show with so many of our friends!!! Thank you @leonbridges @dccheerleaders @looprawlins for joining me last night!!! wow wow wow! Barely slept a wink from all that adrenaline.”

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour Dates

Article Continues Below

If fans didn't catch Dua Lipa in Dallas, they missed DCC but they can still catch the pop star at another date as she wraps up her Radical Optimism Tour. The tour supports the singer's 2024 album of the same name which included songs such as “Training Season,” and “Houdini.”

Dua Lipa shared with Billboard last year that Radical Optimism is “more personal in a way that maybe people haven’t heard from me before.”

“For a long period of time I was like, ‘What do I keep for myself, what do I put out there?'” she continued. “‘How do I talk about my stories while also not putting my whole personal life on blast?’ It’s quite a vulnerable position to put yourself in, whereas for this record, I felt so free in telling my stories and talking about my experiences.”

Take a look at the rest of her tour dates below: