Saquon Barkley made his Met Gala debut one to remember. The Eagles star rolled up to the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like both a champion and a connoisseur of couture. Wearing a tailored Thom Browne tux, Barkley kept things classic—until his wrist came into focus, per TMZ.

Super Bowl Saquon Barkley pulls up at the #MetGala 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6tE0pGVedp — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

There, glinting beneath the soft lights of fashion’s biggest night, was an $82,000 H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack watch. It’s not just any timepiece. The watch features a sleek black dial that mimics a black hole and absorbs 99.9% of light, thanks to Vantablack, the darkest artificial material on Earth. Add in a double hairspring calibre, partially skeletonized bridge, and alligator leather strap, and Barkley’s wrist became a conversation starter all its own.

The 2025 Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, encouraged guests to channel Black dandyism through refined menswear. Barkley understood the assignment. The NFL’s highest-paid running back turned fashion icon for the night, exuding elegance with an edge.

The Year of Barkley

This Met Gala moment caps off a monumental year for the 27-year-old. After joining the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, Barkley played a key role in leading Philadelphia past the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl win. He then snagged the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award before securing a record-breaking contract.

Even off the field, Saquon Barkley is winning. H. Moser & Cie’s President for the Americas, Claudio Terjanian, called him “a gem of a human and the world’s best RB,” adding that he’d love to see Barkley enter the Hall of Fame someday—with a Moser watch on his wrist.

While the Met Gala is known for high fashion and high drama, Barkley brought something different: sleek confidence, a subtle flex, and a look that married football glory with runway grace. From the gridiron to the red carpet, he's making every moment count.