Believe it or not, New York Giants legend Eli Manning has some embarrassing photos from his childhood when he participated in Mardi Gras. The former quarterback of Big Blue shared one on social media.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the picture. A young Manning is wearing a tall feathered hat and a shiny white and grey outfit. His white shoes bring the outfit together.

Judging by the comments, it appears Manning was a page at King of Rex. Usually, whoever is in this role accompanies the current King of Rex during the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In his caption, Manning expressed his confusion as to why his family laughs at the photo. “I'm glad my parents can send me this picture and just laugh!” his caption began. “I was not laughing then[,] and I still don't see the humor.”

Fans in the comments were having fun at Manning's expense. One fan suggested he send it to Tom Brady to “remind him this is the guy that beat him twice in the Super Bowl.”

Another fan applauded Manning for sharing it. “Shocked that you would ever share this, Eli, but I suppose it shows you are quite comfortable in your own shoes,” they replied. “Well done.”

New York Giants legend Eli Manning's recent Hall of Fame snub

Manning is coming off a disappointing NFL Honors ceremony. He was not named to the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class in a somewhat surprising move.

While he was named one of the finalists for this year's class, he ultimately did not make it in. Four former players were named to the class, including Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, will have to wait at least another year to get in, unlike his brother, Peyton Manning, who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

From 2004-19, Manning was the Giants' starting quarterback. Manning led them to two Super Bowl victories over the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots throughout his career.

He was also a four-time Pro Bowler as a starter. He was named to the annual game in 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2015. Manning is now one of the coaches of the Pro Bowl, and he goes up against Peyton every year. He was also named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016.

His first Super Bowl run came during the 2007 NFL season. Manning and the Giants defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers to advance to the Super Bowl. They had a tall task ahead of them as they were facing the undefeated Patriots.

Thanks to Manning's heroics, the Giants won, winning their third Super Bowl as a franchise. Four years later, Manning and the Giants would return to the Super Bowl to face Brady and the Patriots again. Once again, the G-Men came out on top.

Throughout the last years of Manning's career, the Giants only made the playoffs once. They made it in 2016, but they lost to the Packers in the Wild Card round.