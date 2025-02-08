New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning's Hall of Fame snub caused an uproar from Big Blue fans. In his first year of eligibility, the franchise legend did not make it to the final ten of voting, which could make it harder to get into Canton next year. In the smallest class since 2005, the inductees included tight end Antonio Gates, cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

It goes without saying that Eli Manning had a career that all New Yorkers will cherish. Selected No. 1 in the notorious 2004 NFL Draft, the former Ole Miss QB was dealt to the Giants in a historic trade with the Chargers. Manning played 16 years in the Meadowlands. The franchise made it to the playoffs six years during that span, including two legendary Super Bowl runs.

The first run was iconic. The Giants won three road games in the NFC to reach Super Bowl XLII. This included victories over a 13-3 Dallas Cowboys team that had beaten them earlier that season twice. Next came a win in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field, which was played in a temperature below zero degrees. Brett Favre's last game in a Packers uniform ended with a game-sealing 47-yard field goal by placekicker Lawrence Tynes.

Eli then went on to win his first Super Bowl MVP against the undefeated New England Patriots in one of the greatest games ever. This clash of David vs. Goliath featured a legendary two-minute drive in the fourth quarter by the Giants. On a third and five with 1:15 left in the game, Manning improbably evaded a certain sack to throw a 32-yard pass to David Tyree in what has been called by many pundits as the play of that decade.

New York claimed its third Super Bowl in franchise history that night in Glendale. The Giants won another title under Eli Manning a few years later, where he was more at the forefront of this run. In these four games, Manning threw for nine touchdowns and only one interception. Head coach Tom Coughlin's team would eventually rematch the Patriots and win in another iconic clash. Manning won his second Super Bowl MVP to give the franchise its fourth championship.

The Giants' leader under center had plenty of quality seasons between and after these Super Bowl runs. Therefore, there is a valid case for Eli to eventually join his brother Peyton in Canton. But that wasn't the case in 2025, and here are our reasons for that.

Why Eli Manning was snubbed from the 2025 Hall of Fame

It is tough to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon first induction. And, honestly, there are way more decorated players than Eli Manning, who did not make it to Canton the first time they were eligible. This includes probably the second-greatest player in franchise history behind Lawrence Taylor: Michael Strahan.

To sum up the legendary defensive end's career, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro selection, a two-time league leader in sacks, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl champion. In addition, Strahan is still tied for the all-time single-season sack record at 22.5. Therefore, while Manning has two Super Bowl MVPs to his name, he doesn't have Michael's resume.

And that's no slight to Eli. But Manning was selected to four Pro Bowls and zero All-Pro teams. He posted an overall record of 117-117, including seven seasons at or below .500. Manning additionally led the league in interceptions for three seasons and never received an MVP vote. His passer rating currently ranks 66th all-time.

There were questions throughout Eli's career about whether he was among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. There were a few seasons, such as from 2009 to 2012, when the case could definitely be made. But the fact that it was never really all that definitive is enough reason for Manning not to be a first-ballot selection. Because for those players that were selected when first eligible, there was no doubt.

Even some legends, like Strahan, who shouldn't have had any pushback, were snubbed in their first year. Even though fans are mad, Manning's fate his first year of eligibility should not be a surprise.

The Case for Eli Manning

Manning was a big-game player who consistently stepped up when his team needed him most. This fact is reflected in his postseason stats, which are better overall than his regular season stats. While Eli had a better interception-to-touchdown ratio during the regular season, his passer rating was three points higher in the playoffs.

These metrics, along with Manning's five game-winning postseason drives during his two Super Bowl runs, is one of several reasons he is regarded as one of the most clutch quarterbacks in league history. In addition to these accolades, Eli has several impressive all-time stats.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native is currently eleventh all-time in completions (4,895), passing yards (57,023), and touchdowns (366). Manning also has the third-longest streak of consecutive starts streak by an NFL quarterback at 210.

As this franchise's roster underwent so many changes throughout the years, Eli remained the one constant for nearly two decades in the Big Apple. That is undoubtedly a Ring of Honor resume and should be a Hall of Fame resume. However, questions are still raised about whether that's enough for Canton.

Will the Giants' legend eventually get in?

There are ultimately many arguments out there against Manning's case. Pundits argue that he had Hall of Fame moments but not a Hall of Fame career. Other critics make the point that without those two Lombardi trophies, Manning would not even have been considered for this honor. However, legendary postseason runs are the reasons why several players have busts. Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis is a prime example.

Manning is also one of six players with two Super MVP trophies. Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, and Tom Brady are the others on this list. All of those players are either first-ballot selections or, in Mahomes and Brady's case, going to be first-ballot selections. Eli is currently one of two quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowls who are not in Canton. The other is Jim Plunkett. While the former Raiders QB had a terrific career, his resume pales compared to Manning.

Overall, there is not a simple debate. But the arguments that Eli Manning will only get into the Hall of Fame because of his family are not legitimate. Archie Manning, the father of Peyton and Eli, who had a great career himself, is not in the Hall of Fame. And there's no debate why Peyton was a first-ballot section. Eli's fate is truly up in the air and will be controversial either way.

But Manning deserves to be eventually inducted into Canton. His longevity, consistency, and iconic playoff moments are enough for this honor. There's a reason why, whether legitimate or not, specific lists have him as the second-greatest Giant ever. Whether or not critics like it, Eli Manning will be in Hall of Fame. And it will be a well-deserved moment for the greatest New York Giants quarterback ever.