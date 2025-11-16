Sophie Cunningham has had her fair share of traveling to different NBA arenas in her career. The Indiana Fever star's home court advantage is at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, where they share with the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

During Cunningham's event in the announcement of her partnership with Sun Cruiser, the WNBA shared that it was another arena she enjoyed playing in.

“They have a great crowd,” Cunningham said of the New York Liberty. “That's one of my favorite places to play outside of Indiana. It's like one of my favorites, so it's good.”

The Fever played the Liberty four times this season, with two of them being on the Liberty's turf at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

However, when it comes to what she has playing in her earphones prior to the game, the WNBA star has a lot of different artists to get her ready.

“This is where I go downhill quite fast, because I am someone who has a routine, but not much,” Cunningham shared. “I just do what I feel that day, and so it could be anything from country. Morgan Wallen, Kodi Johnson, Riley Green, all the way to Lil Wayne, Drake, future like it's anything in between. So I'm kind of a squirrel brain so I don't know.”

Cunningham is currently a free agent and it has not been publicly decided where the Fever guard will end up for the 2026 WNBA season. The Fever guard averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 2025 before suffering a season-ending MCL tear in August. She suffered the injury collision with Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley.