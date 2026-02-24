With the Tennessee Titans in the midst of the 2026 offseason, new head coach Robert Saleh is looking to strengthen his relationship with franchise quarterback Cam Ward. As the Titans' offense has tapped Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator to boost Ward, Saleh would speak about the excitement of getting to work with the young star.

Speaking in the lead-up to the NFL Combine, Saleh would speak about the 2025 No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Miami and how, besides his ability on the field, he's “very personable.”

“You know, one thing I appreciate he does, he's in there every day,” Saleh said about Ward, via the team's official X, formerly Twitter. “He's working out, but he…I don't think there's a day that he goes by without popping in, saying ‘Hello.' Think he knows everybody in the building's name, which I think is impressive for a young quarterback, for a young man, just in general, he's very personable.”

In his rookie season, Ward threw for 3,169 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Titans' Robert Saleh speaks more on Cam Ward and his leadership

As the Titans look to give Ward more weapons and bolster the offense, there's no doubt that the team is building around Ward with Saleh and Daboll up to the challenge. If there's one thing for certain, it's that Ward has the mentality and personality of a leader, which Saleh expresses.

“It is very important…that building is very, very, very important to him, and you can tell that he wants to lead it, and he's learning every single day what it takes to be a leader,” Saleh said at the Combine. “And there's no doubt, I've said it before, a man who's built the way he is, who's wired the way he is, who works the way he does, it's very rare that those people don't find success. So we're excited to get to work with him.”

At any rate, Ward and Tennessee are looking to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record last season, putting them comfortably last in the AFC South.