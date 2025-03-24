On March 24, 2025, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning celebrated his 49th birthday, and his little brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, wished him a happy birthday.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of the Manning boys. In the birthday post picture, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning are all posing for the camera.

“Happy birthday to ‘cool guy' Peyton!” his caption read.

Happy birthday to "cool guy" Peyton! pic.twitter.com/Ze0Y9yjsag — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2025

In the photo, Peyton is smirking at the camera. He appears to have better things to do, hence Eli's caption. He is wearing a rainbow sweater as well, which is the most colorful outfit out of he brothers.

Fans in the comments had a field day with jokes. One fan said, “Peyton really could have used some bangs.” Another commented, “Horrible sweater.”

Who are Eli and Peyton Manning?

Currently, the Manning brothers are the hosts of the ManningCast for ESPN. They host celebrities and sports figures during broadcasts of Monday Night Football, offering a different view of the game.

They have both been retired for several years. Peyton and Eli have also been the Pro Bowl coaches for the last three years, with the younger Manning coaching his team to victory in all three games.

Peyton Manning was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft. He played there until 2011, before he was cut, and he signed with the Denver Broncos.

By the time he retired, he held the records for several passing categories. Peyton is a two-time Super Bowl winner, five-time NFL MVP, and a 10-time NFL All-Pro (seven First-team, three Second-team).

Additionally, he led the NFL in passing yards in three seasons. He was also the NFL's passing touchdowns leader in four seasons and the leader in passer rating in three seasons.

In 2021, he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. His brother, Eli, was up for eligibility in 2025, but he was not named a part of the class.

Eli Manning is also a two-time Super Bowl winner and was named MVP in both games. Unlike his brother, Eli played all 15 years of his career with the Giants.

Throughout his career, he was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016 (Peyton won the award in 2005).

Eli holds the Giants franchise records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions as a quarterback. He never missed a start for the team due to injury and was an iron man for over 200 games.