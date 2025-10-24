Gilbert Arenas shares that while NBA players are on the road during the season, they might be “less faithful” to their partners.

The former NBA star joined streamer N3on as he shared about what is sometimes considered common practice amongst athletes when they travel for away games.

“So when the season starts, now I'm flying to Miami. Now I'm flying to Atlanta. Now I'm flying to Los Angeles, New York, right? Houston,” Arenas told the streamer. “Coming in [at] 2, 3 in the morning. Where am I going? Strip club.”

Arenas explained that the atmosphere of constant partying can lead to infidelity.

“So we are partying and drinking and partying and drinking d**n near every city we go,” he continued. “Different girls every city we go. So we're partying during the season on our work schedule. In the summer, we ain't doing none of that, 'cause our our girlfriends and our family's here. So, I can't be like, ‘Yo, I'm about to go to Miami real quick.'”

Gilbert Arenas on wanting his wife to catch him in a lie

While Arenas was explaining the way some athletes live while on the road, he shared the headline-making line: “I lied to my wife every day – 10, 12 lies a day. That's my job – to lie. Her job is to try to catch the lie.”

During his NBA career, Arenas was not married but he was in a relationship with Laura Govan, whom he dated from 2002 until 2014. The former couple have four children together. Arenas also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Lindsey Faulk who he dated in 2014. He did however get married earlier this year to French social media influencer Melli Monaco. They began dating in 2023.

Arenas previously played for the Golden State Warriors (2001–2003), Washington Wizards (2003–2010), Orlando Magic (2010–2011), and Memphis Grizzlies (2012). He retired from the NBA in 2012 and played one season overseas for the Shanghai Sharks (2012–2013).