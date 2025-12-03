While she is usually seen by a pool, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham may have found her new favorite post-workout location: the beach.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, to show off her view. Cunningham was on a beach, and she was loving the waves. “Workout then this??” she wrote. “Yaaaa I could get used to this.”

The beach was presumably in Florida, as her next Instagram Stories post, which came a few hours later, showed that she was in Miami, Florida. She saw herself on a billboard for Yrefy.

Sophie Cunningham is living her best life during a crucial WNBA offseason

Cunningham has had a jam-packed offseason. For the first time ever, she is an unrestricted free agent after playing the 2025 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever.

While she has expressed her interest in returning to the team, she seems open to fielding all offers. So, she will eventually make a decision on her 2026 WNBA team.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Cunningham has also signed with Project B, a startup basketball league that will tip off in the fall of 2026. She is one of the many WNBA stars — such as Kelsey Mitchell and Alyssa Thomas — to have signed with the league.

The move came amid the ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations. Cunningham has been very vocal about her stances, and it appears she will play in Project B after the 2026 WNBA season.

In Cunningham's first season with the Fever, she averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before she suffered a season-ending torn MCL injury.

Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. She went down in the first half, never to return. Cunningham had to step up in 2025 for other injured Fever stars like Caitlin Clark.

Cunningham has also been booked and busy during the offseason. She has been to NASCAR events and served as Clark's caddie during a recent golf pro-am.