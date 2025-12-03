Every couple fights, but after over two years together, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't, according to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

During the latest episode of New Heights with George Clooney (around the 1:23:00 mark), the Oscar-winning actor claimed to have never gotten into an argument with his wife, Amal, after a decade together. Kelce agreed and claimed the same.

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right,” said Kelce. “I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

We'll have to wait and see if it ever happens. For Clooney, he knows that neither he nor his wife will “win” an argument, so it's not worth engaging. Kelce is taking notes from Clooney's successful marriage.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for over two years

Just like that, it has been over two years since Kelce and Swift got together. They dated for nearly two full years before announcing their engagement.

On Aug. 26, 2025, Kelce and Swift announced their engagement via social media. They co-posted the news on their Instagram accounts with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Now, they are likely in the midst of wedding planning. Kelce is currently in his 13th NFL season with the Chiefs, but it very well may be his last.

The Chiefs are reeling at 6-6 right now. They are coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and they are in third place in the AFC West. They have yet to miss the playoffs during the Patrick Mahomes era, but it is a possibility this year.

That would be a disappointing send-off for Kelce. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he opted to return for at least one more season in 2025.

He has had a better season than his last couple. Kelce has 59 catches for a team-leading 719 yards. He has also scored five touchdowns in 12 games. Kelce is on pace for his best season since 2022.