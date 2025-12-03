Kylie Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift song zookeepers use to get tigers in the ‘mood’

Even tigers love Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce shared on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that she took a trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, where a zookeeper shared that they use Swift's “Wood” to get the tigers “in the mood.”

While Kylie visited the tiger enclosure, Maggie Morse, the Philadelphia Zoo's senior director of animal care, informed her that a Wiz (a male tiger at the zoo) had a love interest named Rory (a female tiger). However, Rory was interested in his brother, Dimitri.

“Hey, Whiz, if it's not you, fine,” Kylie said in reassurance to Wiz. “But I'm going to need you to talk up Dimitri to really lay it down because a baby tiger would be …” sharing that a baby tiger would be great for the zoo.

Morse shared that the zookeepers have been “playing ‘Wood,' actually, Taylor Swift's ‘Wood,' back of house” to get the tigers in the mood.

“That might do it,” Kylie laughed.

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind “Wood”

“Wood” is off of Swift's latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was released in October. During her press run for the project, she shared that the popular song amongst fans was about her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

“I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I want to do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song,’ and I have this idea about, like, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in October.

“And it really started out in a very innocent place. [Laughs] You know, it started out… I don’t know what happened, man,” adding “I got in there. We started vibing, and I don’t know. I don’t know how we got here, but I love this song so much.”

The song's lyrics has reference to the Kansas City Chiefs star's manhood.

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs,” Swift sings in the song.

“New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood,” she continues as she references his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis continued to maintain his innocence about the song and when Jason asked him about what he thought of it he kept his answer PG: “I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…”

The three-time Super Bowl champion proposed to Swift after two years of dating back in August. The couple shared the announcement on Instagram with photos of their garden proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the photos.