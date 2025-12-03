Fans have noticed that the “Oracle” Paul Heyman broke character with Bron Breakker after he called his former friend and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk a “punk a*s b***h.”

On Monday Night RAW, the Vision's Breakker called out Punk after pinning him at Survivor Series: WarGames. Breakker said that upon standing across Punk in the WarGames match, he realized that he was “nothing but a soft a*s b***h.”

PAUL HEYMAN JUST BROKE CHARACTER WHEN BRON BREAKER CALLED CM PUNK A B*TCH

Logan Paul, who is also part of the Vision, had a grin across his face, and Heyman could be seen covering his face, breaking character after hearing the insult.

It's rare to see WWE talent break character. More than likely, Heyman was caught off guard by Breakker's comment. Plus, it was about his longtime friend, likely adding to the drama.

Paul Heyman betrayed WWE's CM Punk for Bron Breakker

At WrestleMania 41, Heyman pulled double duty. While he was seemingly on good terms with Roman Reigns, he escorted Punk to the ring before the Night 1 main event.

However, at the end of the match, Heyman turned on Punk and Reigns, aligning himself with Seth Rollins. They would form the Vision, which would later enlist Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Since then, Rollins has been ousted from the group he founded. Heyman has remained as the “Oracle” of the Vision, guiding them into WarGames.

At Survivor Series, the Vision (and Paul) teamed up with Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre to face the superteam of Punk, Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy).

While the babyface team gave it their all, the heel team won. Breakker pinned Punk, earning a World Heavyweight Championship match during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW.

Breakker is a star on the rise in WWE. He's only been around for a few years, but he's already won the NXT Championship and Intercontinental Championship twice. Breakker, 28, could soon win his first world championship if he beats Punk in January.