LiAngelo Ball's ex-wife, Rashida Nicole, announced that she welcomed their first child together on Dec. 2 but did not hold back on sharing how she felt about the rapper after facing “everything alone.”

The Instagram model and former G League player began their relationship at the start of the year, following Ball's ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, announcing that they broke up. Rashida Nicole and Ball then got married in secret, and once it was confirmed that the two were expecting, they announced their divorce. During the model's that their daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball, was born, she announced that they are separated for some time.

“That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life,” Nicole wrote.

The influencer claimed that Ball was absent during the “last five months” and had to endure her pregnancy alone.

“Moments that should have been shared were lost because [Ball] chose not to show up,” she continued.

According to Rashida Nicole, the name that she originally wanted to name her daughter had to be changed because it was “too close” to a woman that Ball was allegedly dating.”The same woman I learned he had been lying about while still living together,” Rashida Nicole claimed.

The influencer shared that Ball also missed the birth of Lilo Legacy because she didn't want him to show off for the internet.

“I won't protect someone who never protected me. Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continue to inflict pain, and build broken homes. I haven't shared the worst of what I experienced out of respect for him as a father — respect I never received in return.”

She added: “So no, I wasn't going to allow a 5-minute delivery pop-up for the internet because parenthood starts at pregnancy, and even the smallest effort mattered. But it never came.”

Despite things being rocky between her and Gelo, Rashida Nicole shared that she and the rapper's ex have spoken and are on good terms.

“I've taken accountability privately and I want to publicly apologize to @missnikkibaby for the pain I caused,” the influencer wrote. “I'm grateful that we were able to talk, get clarity, and create space for healing and a positive future for our kids. Thank you to her for suppporting me through this pregnancy — your grace means more than you know.”

Mudarris — who goes by Miss Nikki Baby online — has two kids with Gelo: a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024. Mudarris claims that Gelo left her for Rashida Nicole two months after their daughter was born.

The former reality star commented on Rashida Nicole's post that she forgives her and is willing to move on.

“Thank you for you’re apology I really do appreciate it, praying for positivity & to move forward for our kids,” Mudarris wrote.

Gelo has yet to respond to the birth of his new baby girl or address Rashida Nicole's claims.