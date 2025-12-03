While he is currently dealing with his shoulder injury, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins remains “on track” in his recovery process.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, TJ Jefferson asked Rollins how he was feeling. Rollins, who could sense some “skepticism” in his tone, provided an update on his recovery.

“We're on track,” Rollins revealed. “I got the brace off like last week, [the] middle of last week. So, it was nice. It's nice to walk around like a regular person.

“I know there's a lot of skepticism in your question, TJ, but you can consult my surgeon. I'm feeling alright. It's nice to be abl eot get around without the brace, I'll say that. But we're on track,” he continued.

WWE's Seth Rollins last used The Rich Eisen Show as part of his storyline injury

This was not Rollins' only appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. In July 2025, Rollins appeared on the show afer suffering his knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, which ended up being played up.

While on the show, Rollins revealed that he was still awaiting MRIs to get a “firm diagnosis.” However, he ended up returning to the ring at SummerSlam in August 2025, less than a month after suffering the “injury.”

Rollins got injured at Crown Jewel in early October 2025. Right after suffering his injury, Bron Breakker kicked Rollins out of the Vision, the faction Rollins created.

He was also forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, abruptly ending his second reign at 79 days. A tournament was held to determine the new champion. Rollins' longtime rival, CM Punk, won the belt and is still holding the championship.

It's unclear when Rollins will return to the ring. He got the cast off, which is a positive step in the right direction. Hopefully, he will be back in time for WrestleMania 42.