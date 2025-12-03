In Game 3 of the World Series clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays (which ended up being an 18-inning marathon), Justin Bieber caused a bit of a buzz by being in attendance at Dodger Stadium. Bieber, who has been residing in Los Angeles for quite some time now, couldn't have picked a better World Series to watch in person considering how it's his home country's baseball team that represented the American League in the Fall Classic.

When Bieber was in attendance, cameras caught him being in conversation with retired slugger Gary Sheffield, and they seemed to be immersed in that conversation. While it did look as though they were talking about baseball, Sheffield, the former Dodger, talked to the two-time Grammy Award winner about family matters — with Sheffield giving Bieber some heartfelt advice on how to handle having a child.

“He had a newborn. He was talking about that and how he wants to get his life on the right track and get it the way it needs to be. And I told him, ‘You know, it's not about your failures in life. It's about your redemption. And I think God is giving you another chance through your kids. And so, don't ruin it for them.' It was all about the family. You know, Hailey, his wife, and his kid. It was all about them. Doing it for them,” Sheffield said in appearance on Foul Territory TV.

"He was talking about how he wanted to get his life on the right track." Gary Sheffield says Justin Bieber told him at the World Series that he wants to do better for his wife and kids. pic.twitter.com/vjFynSVPtX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025

Justin Bieber is figuring it out

Bieber is not the most popular figure in social media, as some of his interactions with his wife on social media tend to raise a few eyebrows. But it looks like the arrival of their first child is changing their dynamic for the better, perhaps for good. There has been nothing but good things being reported about Justin and Hailey's relationship ever since she gave birth to Jack, so it looks like he's figuring it out.

Fatherhood is never easy, so perhaps Justin is only looking for help wherever he can get it. And for some reason, it was Sheffield who gave it to him, and in Dodger Stadium, of all places.