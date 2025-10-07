Taylor Swift has finally cleared the air about her rumored rejection of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and her explanation had nothing to do with contract negotiations or ownership disputes. It had everything to do with love, loyalty, and empathy for Travis Kelce, Complex reports.

.@taylorswift13 addresses rumors that she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show 👀 #TaylorOnFallon #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZPFIpozZ1J — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swift addressed long-standing speculation that she declined the offer due to disagreements over “performance footage” rights. She quickly shot that down, explaining that Jay-Z and his Roc Nation team, who oversee the halftime show selection process, have always treated her with respect. “Jay-Z has always been really good to me. Our teams are really close,” she said.

In an extended clip released after the broadcast, Swift clarified that she has never received an official offer to perform. The 2026 headlining spot was reportedly extended to Bad Bunny, not her. Still, she revealed that her team occasionally gets informal calls from Roc Nation checking in about her interest.

“Those aren’t official offers,” she said. “They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about [this]?’ We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field.”

Love over lights

That line summed up Swift’s decision perfectly. Rather than performing under the world’s brightest spotlight, she chose to focus on supporting her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Football is violent chess,” she said, comparing the sport to “gladiators without swords.” Swift noted that she couldn’t imagine spending the NFL season worrying about choreography while Kelce risked injury every week. “The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field,” she told Fallon.

She added that her choice wasn’t about career strategy or media optics. “This is nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in.”

Fans had been convinced for months that Swift would headline Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, especially after she made a bread-related joke on the New Heights podcast. Swifties linked it to the 49ers’ mascot, Sourdough Sam, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell only fueled rumors when he said she’d “maybe” perform.

Instead, the next halftime performer will be Bad Bunny, who revealed that Jay-Z personally confirmed the news to him “in the middle of a workout.” Swift, meanwhile, seems more than happy cheering from the stands, proving once again that empathy can be as powerful as ambition.