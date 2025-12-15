Global superstar and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has now finally embraced her auntie mode. In a recent image going viral on social media, Swift was spotted spending quality time with Jason and Kylie Kelce's children during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Just hours after her 36th birthday, Swift was attending fiancé Travis Kelce's game at the Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025, where she was captured in a heartwarming situation. In a viral TikTok video and images on social media, Swift was caught fulfilling her auntie duties as she hoisted up one of Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters in the VIP suite. The couple shares four daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 9 months.

With her soon-to-be in-laws, Swift gained some effective experience in her role as an aunt during yesterday's game. The incident took place during the thrilling Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers game, where the Chargers stood victorious after a 13-16 final score.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in the league, the Chiefs' season came to an end following the disappointing loss to the Chargers. As a result, the Kansas City Chiefs can no longer qualify for the NFL playoffs, ruling them out of the race for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift opens up about how Jason Kelce's daughters bond with her cats

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Swift opened up about how Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters bonded with her cats.

“It was actually really a great challenge, because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous,” Swift shared while explaining their relationship. “And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag-doll cat who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”