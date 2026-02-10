A couple of months after his humiliating loss to Anthony Joshua and recent social media breakout on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, Jake Paul's recent public action has gained him some more fan following.

Just days before Valentine's Day, Paul was found celebrating and getting emotional after his fiancée Jutta Leerdam secured an Olympic gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games. On Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, won the women’s 1,000 meters and set an Olympic record. She finished in 1 minute, 12.31 seconds before blowing kisses to her fiance Paul, who was sitting in the stands.

Leerdam faced off against Japan’s Miho Takagi in the final heat. The Dutch athlete maintained her calm and time crushed Takagi’s 2022 mark by nearly a full second. Reflecting on the 2022 race, Leerdam had finished second and won Silver, while Takagi secured the gold then.

Shortly after her victory, cameras caught an emotional Jake Paul in the stands. Bawling his eyes out, Paul later also wrote a heartfelt note on social media, celebrating his partner's much-awaited victory. “Juttttttttttaaaaaaaa. I can’t stop crying. You did it my love. Olympic Gold. God is great and so are you,” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul continues to celebrate Jutta Leerdam's victory

In another post uploaded moments after the initial one, Paul was captured carrying Leerdam in his arms, while the Dutch speedster held her gold medal in her mouth, biting and completing the iconic celebration. “[We] just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. the doc will tell. words cant describe how proud of you [I] am,” Paul again wrote.

Throughout the night, Paul sat in the stands and was overcome with emotions after Leerdam emerged victorious. He was in tears after the win and celebrated with her family before lifting her up while she bit down on her medal before sharing a kiss with her.

The couple has been in a relationship for nearly three years, having gone official in Apr. 2023. Leerdam and Paul got engaged to each other last year in Mar. 2025, and have often displayed their public support for each other.