After being called out by his brother, boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul has further explained his criticisms regarding Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The morning after Super Bowl 60, Paul took to X, formerly Twitter, with a string of posts clarifying his criticisms. His bio on X also changed to now say “Benito #1 fan.” He previously claimed Bad Bunny was a “fake American,” but has since explained his criteria.

“The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted he's not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country,” he wrote, ” Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.”

11 minutes later, Paul once again posted, further elaborating on his criticisms of the Grammy-winning rapper. He stands by his criticisms, as Bunny previously criticized ICE, but his comments were still being taken out of context, according to him.

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen' because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico,” Paul said. “I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.

“But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess,” he continued.

He further elaborated that “If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen.”

However, he ultimately agrees with the message Bunny displayed on the jumbotron, saying, “And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America.”

Lastly, Paul concluded by seemingly joking/implying that his account was hacked. “Guys i love Bad Bunny idk what happened on my Twitter last night ?? wtf,” he wrote.

These posts came after his brother, Logan Paul, called him out. It's unclear if Logan's criticisms had anything to do with Jake's latest posts.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan responded. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”