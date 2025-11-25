Former professional wrestler CJ Perry, aka Lana in WWE, would “love to wrestle again.”

One of the top names during her time in WWE, she parted with the promotion in 2021 before joining her husband, Rusev (formerly known as Miro), in AEW. However, both stars left All Elite Wrestling in 2025 to return to WWE.

While Rusev came back as an in-ring performer, Lana was instead signed on a Legends Deal. Not seen on WWE television for some time now, Lana recently appeared for an interview with TMZ, where she made pleas about making a wrestling return.

“I think when I said I retired, I was being very sarcastic,” she said. “They let me go at 36, so I just claimed that, apparently, I retired at 36. I would love to wrestle again. I do believe that my money pocket and what I add the most value to wrestling companies is talking and promoting their talent.

“At the end of the day, we’re in the business of promotion. If you watch the [Vince] McMahon documentary, if you watch Logan and Jake Paul talk about boxing and wrestling, we’re in the business of selling tickets and promoting. That’s why Logan and Jake are so good at what they do. They know how to tell stories, promote, and make it entertaining. I believe I do well at those things. Rusev, Lana know she can help Rusev, she just needs call her first ex-husband,” she continued.

Further in the interview, the Cosmic Sin star shared how much she missed wrestling.

“I miss it so much. I feel like a drug addict a little bit. There is no high or adrenaline rush like that in the world. We have a very special relationship with the audience. A little bit like stand up comics because you’re out there in the middle and you can feel people. As a heel, you know you can really dictate everything and you’re setting up for the babyface to steal the show. To be able to have that connection and relationship, and to provoke emotion and put smiles on people’s faces. We live in a rough world, so it’s nice to have that moment of light,” she concluded.

Despite her Legends Deal, it is still unknown when fans might get to see Perry reprise her role as Lana on WWE TV.

WWE star Rusev “dated” other women during his split with Lana

A few weeks ago, appearing on Lana's Identity Crisis podcast, Rusev opened up about seeing other women during his separation from his wife, Lana, in 2023. A couple of years later, in 2025, the couple reconciled.

“I went on a few dates,” he revealed. “I just wanted some conversations. Because with her, I've never even talked to a woman, because I'm a respectful husband, I don't do that kind [of] stuff. I just wanted to see what kind of conversation I can have with another female. It doesn't have to be sleeping. You just wanna see a conversation.”