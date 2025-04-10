One of the special guests of WWE announcer Pat McAfee‘s Big Night AHT in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was country singer Jelly Roll, who showed off his weight loss transformation.

He appeared during the show, and McAfee brought attention to his recent weight loss. He revealed that he began his journey at 540 pounds, and he is now 357 pounds.

He revealed his current weight on the show: "I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning.. I'M GONNA LOSE ANOTHER 100 POUNDS AND GO SKYDIVING WITH MY WIFE IN SWEDEN"

Roll's goal is to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with his wife in Sweden. That is quite the incentive to continue your fitness journey. Hopefully, it continues going well for the singer.

McAfee posted a clip of their interaction on X, formerly Twitter. His caption praised Roll, who he said looked “unbelievable,” following his weight loss.

Over the last couple of years, Jelly Roll has been on a weight loss journey, as evidenced by his appearance at Pat McAfee's show. He was over 500 pounds at one point, and he is looking trimmer than ever.

One connection Roll and McAfee share is their love of WWE. Roll attended the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, and he got physical in the ring. Roll delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory.

While on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, he called the experience “awesome.” He also praised Theory for being a “hero” throughout it.

“It was awesome, dude,” Roll said. “Austin Theory is a superhero. He is a f**king hero, is what he is. I'm not in the business, so I don't gotta carry kayfabe. That dude made me look like a f**king rockstar.

“I love that dude and will forever. Because he told me that whole night, he was like, ‘I've got you, dog. Trust me.' I sat down with R-Truth and [The] Miz earlier in the night, and I said, ‘Look, y'all — if we do this right, we should have a top-three viral moment,'” he continued.

We will have to see if his weight loss journey brings Roll back to WWE. Perhaps he can have another run-in with Theory, should he get back in the ring.