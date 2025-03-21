Jon Jones just added another accolade to a career already packed with dominance and daring moves. The UFC legend, often hailed as the greatest of all time, is now stepping into the promoter’s seat as co-owner of Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX), per TMZ. The announcement comes just days before DBX 1, the promotion’s highly anticipated debut event in Miami. “I was hooked from the first show,” Jones said. “I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports.”

DBX, founded in 2023 by Mike Perry alongside Abe and Malki Kawa, who have long managed Jones, brings a rugged flavor to the fight game. Fighters wear small gloves and can mix traditional boxing with elbows, spinning back fists, standing ground-and-pound, and even Superman punches. The inaugural event boasts some serious firepower, including bouts featuring Yoel Romero and Andrei Arlovski. Jones, 37, is expected to attend, joined by other celebs like Paige VanZant and reggaeton star Nicky Jam.

While the timing of the partnership couldn’t be better for DBX, it also signals a larger shift in Jones' focus. With fight talk swirling and his next UFC appearance unclear, this business move could be a strategic pivot—or simply a smart expansion into a rising scene.

“Chicken Bones” drama intensifies as UFC timeline shifts

But outside the DBX arena, Jones is catching heat. After nearly 500 days as interim champ, Tom Aspinall is itching to unify the heavyweight belt. A summer showdown with Jones had been floated, possibly for UFC 317. But now, according to Ariel Helwani, Jones wants six more months, delaying any clash until November. The news didn’t sit well with fans or fighters—especially not with Aspinall’s new ally, Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev, who recently halted Alex Pereira’s heavyweight ambitions, has become close with the Englishman, exchanging online messages and even teasing joint training. But the pair didn’t stop there. Ankalaev posted a meme of a duck with Jones' face, throwing shade and daring the heavyweight king to drop to 205 for a clash with “Big ANK.” The message? “Johnny Chicken Bones doesn’t want to fight Big TOM. Stop running.”

Between the boardroom and the octagon, Jon Jones is once again at the center of chaos—and right where he likes it.