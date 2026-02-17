Jonathan Owens shares that he was the victim of an attempted robbery while he attended the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The Chicago Bears safety described the attempted robbery to his followers on X on Sunday, Feb. 15.

“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit i had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately,” Owens wrote. “But still crazy.”

Fans began asking Owens in the comment section about how the attempted robbery went down.

“Interesting choice trying you like that. Was he fast? More importantly, could you have tracked him down in the moment?” one fan asked.

“Not fast at all bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol Should’ve seen his face once he realized i turned around and he couldn’t grab it,” Owens answered.

Another fan suggested that Owens could have run after him if he actually was able to take it from him.

“Should’ve let him take it just to chase him down and peanut punch it out of his hands,” another fan suggested.

Article Continues Below

Seemingly it wasn't worth too much of Ownens' time to run after them.

“Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn’t grab it out of my hand,” Owens said.

In a response to another fan that told Owens he should have “tackled him” but the NFL star said he did his research prior comeing to MIlan and was prepared for the inevitable.

“Honestly i know right, but it was no way he could get it off my hand, I’ve seen too many TikTok’s of that happening so i was prepared,” Owens responded.

Owens is married to 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. It's unclear if she was with him during the alleged incident. She has not spoken out about it either at this time.

The NFL star and Olympian's trip to Italy was not all negative. They did, however, spend Valentine's Day in Milan together, where he spelled out “Be My Valentine” in rose petals on their bed, as well as had a heart-shaped pizza for dinner which Biles shared to Instagram Story at the time.