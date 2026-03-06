Former WWE star and champion Braun Strowman's unscripted TV show on the USA Network, Everything on the Menu, previously received a major season 2 update from the Network. According to a new promotion, it is now officially in production.

USA Network earlier shared a video on social media announcing Strowman's (Adam Scherr) return to the second season of Everything on the Menu. While a release date for the show's return has not been announced, it is expected to come out in Summer 2026.

“We’re officially on set for production of season two of ‘Everything on the Menu.’ And we got some amazing culinary cuisine cooking up for you this season. Stay tuned,” Strowman said.

The upcoming season will feature 12 episodes, which is more than the initial eight episodes in the first season. In 2025, “Everything on the Menu” secured the ninth position among the most popular new cable series. The program follows Strowman's journey through the country, eating different types of food.

Article Continues Below

Braun Strowman addresses the success of Everything on the Menu

Following the success of Everything on the Menu Season One, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman opened up and shared his gratitude following the show's success. “I’ve been so blessed to perform in front of massive crowds over the years, but getting the chance to travel the country, sit with people at their tables, hear their stories, and taste the meals that mean the most to them has been life changing.”

Despite his exit from WWE last year, the Stamford-based promotion is heavily involved in the show's production, which is why Strowman is able to use his wrestling name. Recently, he also underwent knee surgery for an infection.