The woman who allegedly had an affair with the former University of Michigan football head coach, Sherrone Moore, is reportedly no longer employed at the college.

The contract for Paige Shiver was not renewed after it expired, according to a report from TMZ.

Moore was fired from his position at the university following an investigation of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” After he was let go, he allegedly broke into Shiver's home and took multiple knives from her kitchen. According to his wife, Kelli Moore, told a dispatcher that Moore “is suicidal over losing his job today.” He was later tracked down at a church parking lot around 5 p.m. that day and taken into custody.

He has since been to court and has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry.

“Sherrone Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” said defense attorney Ellen Michaels outside of the courthouse back in January 2025.

Michaels added that the “warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts. We're confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs.”

Sherrone Moore’s attorney: “Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges. … we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint. “This warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court.” pic.twitter.com/ol5OiBqM16 — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 22, 2026

During his hearing in February, Moore sought to have some charges dropped and while Judge J. Cedric Simpson granted a request for a hearing to learn more about Moore's December 2025 arrest.

He had a legal victory during his hearing as Simpson stated per Us Weekly that the “defendant’s due process may have been violated.”

“This was not solely this personal relationship,” Simpson added. “The magistrate should have been able to look at that.”

Michaels, spoke to reporters again outside of court and sided with the judge's decision and claimed Moore’s arrest warrant was “based on false and misleading statements presented as fact.”

“Judge Simpson got it right in this motion and due process matters,” Michaels told reporters. “Coach Moore maintains his innocence and the truth will come out.”