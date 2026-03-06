Logan Paul never struggles to attract attention, and now the latest challenge aimed at him comes from an NFL voice who chose words over punches.

Ahead of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in Moda Center, Kyle Brandt stepped into the conversation with a public challenge for Logan Paul, per SportsKeeda. Brandt, who hosts Good Morning Football, joked that several NFL specialists could handle Paul in a fight before offering a different contest altogether.

Brandt named Rodrigo Blankenship, Younghoe Koo, and Jamie Gillan as players he believes could test Paul physically, then shifted into his own proposal.

“I would like to take you on in a spelling bee,” Brandt said, adding a wager tied directly to television promotion. If Brandt wins, he wants Paul on his show every day for a week to praise the program. If Paul wins, Brandt promised a daily 60-second endorsement for Prime Hydration.

3 NFL players I’d choose to fight Logan Paul. And my personal challenge to him… pic.twitter.com/wXVDeOVU9N — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 6, 2026

Logan Paul enters SmackDown with multiple storylines around him

The timing matters because Paul arrives at SmackDown with momentum building around his next major WWE direction. Seth Rollins returned during the Men’s Elimination Chamber match and immediately targeted Paul, creating a fresh rivalry just weeks before WrestleMania 42 takes shape.

That return changed the conversation around the card after Randy Orton secured the chamber victory and positioned himself for an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity.

Paul also added fuel to another debate this week when he reacted to ratings for WWE 2K26. He questioned why Jey Uso landed a 91 while he received a 90.

“His entrance is a 91, but as far as wrestling, bro. What are we talking about?” Paul said in a YouTube vlog, before saying he would use the ranking as motivation.

That combination, NFL chatter, wrestling tension, and another viral quote, keeps Paul in a familiar position. Whether the next answer comes in a ring, on live television, or over a spelling challenge, he keeps finding ways to stay at the center of the noise.