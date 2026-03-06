The Kansas City Chiefs' stars, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse trademark infringement case has finally gotten some answers.

The Chiefs quarterback and tight end opened their 1587 Prime in Kansas City last year, with a menu that included several steak options, sides, and featured specialty drinks referencing the stars and their partners.

While the steakhouse has not been open for long, they have been making headlines due to a legal dispute over the name of the establishment. The name references the jersey numbers of the three-time Super Bowl champions, but 1587 Sneakers filed a trademark lawsuit against the athletes, claiming that the “1587” in the title of their restaurant is infringing on their brand. The sneaker company also suspects that similar names could cause confusion for customers.

1587 Sneakers reportedly sought to “block the Chiefs' teammates from advertising, selling or promoting products using those marks and to cancel any orders tied to the branding,” according to Us Weekly. However, their request has been denied by a judge and the steakhouse will remain open for now.

While the athletes are in the clear in this moment as U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald noted that there was a “significant delay” in 1587 Sneakers bringing this to light as the restaurant has been open already for five months. 1587 Sneakers applied for the “1587” trademark in October 2025 following their beginning of sale reportedly beginning in April 2023. It's still under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The steakhouse is still in operation, but the lawsuit itself has not been dismissed.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP shared his thoughts on the case. He does not represent either party.

“I think it's a tough case for the sneaker company,” Gerben said per ESPN. “Trademarks can coexist in different industries. … Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?”

In addition to selling food, 1587 Prime also has merch for purchase, which 1587 Sneakers alleges apparel infringement, as the specific number combination is seen on clothes sold by the restaurant. They are reportedly requesting that 1587 Prime “no longer use the name” and “stop selling goods with the name on it,” in addition to seek in unspecified amount in damages.

1587 Sneakers co-founder Adam King told ESPN that he wishes for this to be solved in good faith between the two parties.

“From the onset, we have communicated a sincere belief that there is room for mutual respect and understanding,” he said in a statement. “That belief has not changed, and we continue to hope to resolve this matter amicably.”