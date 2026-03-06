Some stars are picking sides and have seemingly chosen Cardi B following Stefon Diggs' expected departure from the New England Patriots and the couple's breakup.

Cardi is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour, and both Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Luani, and Digg's mother, Stephanie Diggs, were seen in attendance at the Houston show last night (March 4).

Stephanie posted her schoolgirl-inspired attire for the tour stop on Instagram. Fans commented in favor of Stephanie's decision to support the mother of her grandson. Cardi and Stefon welcomed their first child together in November 2025.

“She said iont know bout yall im still going,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“She knows her son fumbled real bad!” another fan responded.

“Momma said I’m still going to the concert Eight’s Grandmom is ready,” a fan reacted referencing what could be Cardi and Stefon's son's name but the couple has not made it public yet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVfJgDJl-2I/?

Ming Luani on the other hand got mixed comments from her attendance at Cardi's show given her sister's history with the rapper. Cardi and Nicki have had beef for almost a decade with them subbing one another in each other's songs. However, Ming Li — who is technically the rapper's half-sister — also has a complicated relationship with Nicki and shared on her Instagram Story that her sister's beef has nothing to do with her.

“At the end of the day we all grown and some of the drama and whatever is not finna matter in the future,” Li wrote.

“Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the fans gonna say,” she added. “Like let’s be fr we grown and when yall get old and wrinkly what we post ain’t gonna matter so respectfully idgaf.”

“IF MY BIGGGGG RICH SISTER NOT CLAIMING ME I WOULD TOO TF SMH. BLOOD DNT MAKE U FAMILY. BYE,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Another fan was completely against Ming Li supporting Cardi despite having a rough relationship with her sister.

Article Continues Below

“Idk but Hennessy would never be at a Nicki concert,” one fan wrote, referencing Cardi's younger sister.

“Ion know I could never play in my sister face like this,” another added of being displeased at Ming Li's choice.

“These comments are crazy,” another fan who commented in Ming Luani's defense. “NICKI don’t acknowledge MING or support her in no way shape or form . Why tf would Ming have loyalty for her when she don’t have any for her ? She literally could put her sister in position and does nothing and yall expect her toooo just what ?”

Whether fans loved it or hated it Cardi performed most of her hits alongside records from her latest project, Am I The Drama? The Grammy-winning rapper even brought out Megan Thee Stallion to perform their hit record, “WAP.”

Cardi and Stefon seemingly ended their relationship before the Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 60, where they lost 29-13. He additionally is expected to be released from the Patriots this week after signing a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the franchise in March 2025. In anticipation for the release he wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever.”