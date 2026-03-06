Hours after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Chicago Bulls in embarrassing fashion, injured player Dillon Brooks was arrested for a DUI on Friday, Mar. 6, 2026.

TMZ Sports reported that Brooks was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 2:00 am. He was released a little while later, around 3:20 am.

According to TMZ Sports' report, Brooks was “respectful and cooperative” before his release. They also shared his mugshot from after his arrest.

Dillon Brooks' DUI arrest came after the Suns' bad loss to the Bulls

Brooks' arrest came after the Suns' latest loss to the Bulls in dramatic fashion. It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Suns ultimately lost the game.

With the loss, the Suns dropped to 35-27. The Bulls, meanwhile, are still under .500 with a record of 26-37, making the loss even worse for Phoenix.

Unfortunately, Brooks had no sway in the game. He sat out due to his lingering injury. He is dealing with a broken left hand, which will keep him out for several weeks.

Before his injury, he was averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He has played in 50 games so far in the season.

Brooks is a former second round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon. He was picked by the Houston Rockets but was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Grizzlies before joining the Houston Rockets in 2023. After two seasons with the Rockets, he was traded to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

The Suns' leading scorer in their latest loss was Devin Booker, who scored 27 points. He also had six rebounds and two assists. Grayson Allen scored 21 points off the bench.