During his first offseason in the NFL, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo called out American Airlines for some reason on social media.

The former Arizona State standout took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his displeasure with the company on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026. This was his first post in nearly two months, and it simply read, “American Airlines…. A JOKE.”

Why Skattebo called out American Airlines remains unclear. Skattebo did not elaborate on his post, and it was his first post since Jan. 17. His last post was a promotion for his appearance during the WoW Pre-Game Tavern.

Cam Skattebo is heading into Year 2 with the Giants

Skattebo endeared himself to Giants fans during his rookie campaign. It was cut short with an ankle injury suffered in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two weeks before that, Skattebo had his breakout game. He rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. He added another 12 yards through the air.

This was done against the Eagles in the Giants' first of two annual matchups. The Giants upset the Eagles in the game, seemingly turning around their season.

Skattebo's ankle injury caused him to miss the rest of the season. Before his injury, he played in eight games, rushing for 410 yards on 101 carries and five touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores.

He was drafted out of Arizona State in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants. His last season in college was his best. He rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. Skattebo also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.

Before his time at Arizona State, Skattebo began his collegiate career at Sacramento State. After two seasons, he decided to transfer to Arizona State to play for the Sun Devils. Now, he's the Giants' starting running back heading into 2026.