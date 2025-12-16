Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are building a team off the field following their baby news.

After Sunday's game against the New England Patriots on November 14, Allen praised his wife when asked about the pregnancy announcement.

“I love my wife, she’s my favorite teammate,” Allen said to reporters.

While the world found out that Allen and Steinfeld would be expecting their first child together, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Oscar-nominated actress have been dwelling in this news for some time.

“I’ve known for a long time, so it’s not that crazy to me,” Allen continued. “You know it’s a really cool, special moment in my life and my wife’s.”

On Friday, December 13, Steinfeld and Allen posted a video of the two bundled up in the snow as the athlete bends down to kiss the actress' growing belly.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen on their wedding and what's next

Last month, in a conversation with Bustle, without hesitation, when asked if she wanted childen with Allen she replied, “Of course.”

Later in the interview she shared how grateful she was to be with the Bills quarterback and what he adds to her life.

“I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world,” Steinfeld says. “Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him.”

Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024 and they tied the knot in May. The pair has told reporters and outlets multiple times of how magical their wedding weekend was.

“I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,” Steinfeld wrote in her Beau Society June issue. “Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs and tears.”

She continued: “It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara. Our family and friends coming together amplified it.”

Allen echoed the Sinners actress' sentiment. As the preseason began, he shared how he was doing with reporters when they asked about his offseason.

“They've all been big,” Allen said of his accomplishments such as being named the 2024 NFL MVP, adding, “None other than marrying my best friend.”

“She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one,” he told TMZ in June.

Allen and the Bills made a comeback from a 21-point deficit with the score ending in 35-31. When asked by reporters if there was motivation to prevent the Patriots from taking their title, Allen responded, “Absolutely. It's the most important one because it's the next one. I say that a lot. It's no different. We understood what was at stake. But at the same time, that wasn't really in the back of our heads. We were just, hey, we've got to find a way to win the football game. And that's what we did tonight.”

The Bills next game is against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. EST.