It might be a while before WWE fans see JD McDonagh after he has suffered another injury, resulting in him getting surgery to repair it.

He took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he's getting an operation to repair an injury. Luckily, it doesn't sound like he'll be out for too long.

“Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together,” he wrote. “Won’t be long, BRB.”

JD McDonagh on his Instagram Stories: “Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together. Won’t be long, BRB” pic.twitter.com/pUQvSEWN3j — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

While he did not disclose what his injury is, McDonagh has been dealing with the ailment for “the last few months.” So, hopefully, he comes back better than ever.

How long will WWE's JD McDonagh be out with his injury?

Article Continues Below

McDonagh did not disclose how long he will be out of action. However, he did promise that it “won't be long” until he is back in the ring.

Hopefully, the recovery from his injury goes smoothly and he's back before fans know it. McDonagh is a part of the Judgment Day stable.

He is coming off his second reign as World Tag Team Champion with Finn Bálor. They lost the titles to the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, who are still holding the belts. Their reign lasted 112 days before they lost the belts.

McDonagh is no stranger to injuries. Earlier in the year, McDonagh hit a moonsault to the announcer's table that resulted in a punctured lung and a broken rib. Luckily, he was able to return to action a few months later to retake his place in the Judgment Day stable.

He joined WWE in 2016 after spending over a decade on the independent circuit. McDonagh was part of NXT, their developmental brand, for several years until his main roster call-up in 2023. He has since joined Judgment Day and hasn't looked back.