Khloe Kardashian has Tristan Thompson's family's back.

The mom of two is sharing how she feels about the “gross commentary” that was aimed at Thompson's younger brother, Amari. Thompson's brother has Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a form of epilepsy, and the reality star shared a video on her Instagram Story over the weekend where she denounced the comments people made about him.

“Last time I posted Amari in his dance class, I heard some ridiculous commentary about how, ‘How is this dance? Does he even know what’s going on?’” the Good American co-founder said on social media.

“All of this gross commentary that I don’t need [and] no one needs,” she added.

Kardashian told her listeners that if they weren't interested in seeing videos of Amari, which she added that she had “permission to post” then they could just go somewhere else.

“So, if you don’t know or if you have never had someone with special needs in your life and you don’t know what their interests are or what makes them happy, don’t comment. And if you don’t like this type of content, you don’t have to watch it. We’re all good over here.”

She shared that overall she is thankful for the dance academy in offering a space for Armari and other children.

“I want to highlight such an amazing dance academy that does so much for special children,” she continued.

“And it’s so beautiful and it’s so special and these kids are so happy,” the “Kardashians” star said.

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers star had an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2021, and they share two children, True and Tatum. There was a time after their breakup that both Amari and Thompson were living in her house due to renovations at the NBA star's home. Kardashian said it was a blessing to have them under her roof for that short amount of time.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in The Kardashians episode in 2022. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

Thompson is now the legal guardian of Amari after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died from a heart attack in 2023. Khloe shared that she took over in assisting her ex with care for his brother.

“People are always like, why did I do that? Me and Tristan aren't together, why would I take on helping with Amari?” she continued. “But when I met Tristan and his family, oh my gosh, like nine, almost 10 years ago, which is crazy. When I met them, Andrea, Tristan’s mom and I, we became such good friends.”

“I would help her with Amari medically,” she added. “She would have questions. She would need connections to certain doctors, and I would help with that. So I was very much involved in all of his medical appointments when Andrea was here.”

The Cavaliers star thanked Kardashian as well as other members of her family for supporting them during this tough time.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”