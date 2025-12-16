Fans will be able to see behind-the-scenes looks at Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

The first two episodes of her docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, arrived on Dec. 12 — a day before the pop star's 36th birthday — where it shows her rehearsing for the tour. The six-episode series will have two episodes drop each week with the following schedule:

Dec. 19: Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 26: Episodes 5 and 6

Taylor Swift gets emotional during Vancouver final show

During her the first two episodes, the singer goes over her emotional final show in Vancouver back on December 8, 2024. She gathered her crew together before she hit the stage for the final show which received emotional responses from them.

“I think about the moment that you decided that dancing was your calling and the moment that you first saw a band and thought, ‘Man, I wanna save up for an instrument,' ” Swift said. “Every single one of us has picked professions that, categorically, people, for the majority of the time, they tell you you shouldn't do it.”

She continued, “And so I'll see you getting rejected, not getting the job, not getting the part, not getting the solo. I'll see all of those things that happened all along the way — the doors that were shut, the doors that were open, the windows you pried open.”

In addition to her docuseries, she also released her documentary Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour | The Final Show to Disney+ on Dec. 12.

“We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” says Swift in the trailer as she performs her 2010 hit “Long Live.” “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

Both the docuseries and documentary are available to stream on Disney+ now.