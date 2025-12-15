Following the shocking death of Rob Reiner and his wife, singer-songwriter Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late filmmaker.

McCartney took to social media to pay tribute to Reiner, who directed him in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The news of Reiner's death took McCartney by surprise.

“What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is. It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him,” said McCartney. “He directed me in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. He was such an upbeat, lovable man.

“Life can be so unfair and this tragedy proves it. His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad’s footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking,” he continued.

He concluded, “Thanks for all the humour, Rob. Rest in Peace. Love Paul.”

Rob Reiner's death took the world by storm

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. Their daughter, Romy, found their bodies with stab wounds. It was later reported that their son, Nick, was responsible for their deaths.

Before his death, Reiner was known as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time. He had earned several award nominations, including an Oscar nomination, for his work.

Some of his most iconic works include Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men. His last film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, was the long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap.

As an actor, Reiner starred in movies like Sleepless in Seattle, For Better or Worse, Mad Dog Time, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He's also starred in an episode of Happy Days.