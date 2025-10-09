If only someone had told him this might not be a good idea, given the nature of the situation. A federal judge has dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, ruling that Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics in “Not Like Us” were opinion, not fact, APNews reports. The decision ends months of legal tension between Drake and UMG, following one of the most intense rap feuds in recent history.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas issued the ruling Thursday, describing the song’s accusations as “nonactionable opinion” and calling the case a product of “perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history.”

Court Sides with Artistic Expression

Drake filed the lawsuit in January, claiming that UMG promoted “Not Like Us” despite what he called false claims of pedophilia in the lyrics. He also accused the label of intentionally boosting those allegations during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which drew record-breaking viewership.

Judge Vargas disagreed, stating that a “reasonable listener” would not interpret the lyrics as literal. “Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff,” she wrote in her opinion.

The judge also noted that Drake’s own diss track, “Family Matters,” included claims of domestic abuse against Lamar, reinforcing that both artists engaged in the same style of hyperbolic rhetoric.

“Not Like Us” has dominated charts since its release, earning Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys and becoming one of the most streamed songs in Apple Music history. The track also helped make Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show the most watched ever.

In a statement to Billboard, UMG said it was pleased with the ruling. “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Drake has yet to address the ruling publicly. Social media, however, is full of reactions ranging from jokes to support for the rapper. Kendrick Lamar, who was not named in the suit, has not commented either.

A Spokesperson from Drake's team issues statement

As of 7:00 PM EST, a spokesperson for Drake’s team issued a statement following the decision, saying, “We intend to appeal today’s ruling and look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.” Looks like there’s a post-credit scene after all.