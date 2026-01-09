Donna Kelce's mom is not looking to go down memory lane with Travis Kelce or Jason Kelce's exes.

While answering questions for the upcoming The Traitors’ Season 4, which premieres on Peacock on Jan. 8, the NFL mom of two responded to who she would “love to see” on the next season of the show.

“Shaq would be great,” Donna told the Peacock crew, according to People.

However, when asked who she did not want to see was very clear on who should not be getting an invite.

“Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries,” Donna said. “That could be [players] on other teams, or coaches, or past girlfriends.”

Donna has no need to worry as both Jason and Travis have found their soulmates. Jason has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018 and the couple has four daughters together: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley Anne.

Travis on the other hand will be beginning his future with Taylor Swift soon following his August engagement to the superstar.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned their engagement photos that were taken in the NFL star's garden decorated backyard.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

Since the two announced their engagement, the couple have been sharing moments about the proposal including her old mine brilliant-cut sparkler engagement ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck.

“I look at it constantly,” she admitted during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It doesn't feel in any way normal for me. I'm just sort of like, ‘Oh, man! Whoa!'”

Swift gushed about how much the ring means to her but what especially it symbolizes about their future together.

Article Continues Below

“He's just my favorite person I have ever met, no offense to everyone else,” she said of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“The fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with everyday forever, that's the whole thing of it,” Swift continued. “You look at [the ring] and you're like, ‘I get to hang out with him forever,' and this represents that.”

Travis admitted that he got emotional while proposing to the superstar.

In an interview with NFL on FOX, Erin Andrews, who is a friend of the couple, asked if he was nervous about proposing.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍 📺: Join FOX NFL Sunday LIVE now through 1pm ET / 10am PT for the full interview! pic.twitter.com/AlTnI65qgo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

Following the proposal, Travis shared how he felt and how ecstatic he was to share the news.

“Exciting, it’s been awesome,” Kelce shared during a New Heights episode after the proposal. “It’s been so much fun hearing from everybody, seeing the internet go crazy.”

“I still get giddy, exciting times,” he continued. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

The couple is rumored to be tying the knot in Rhode Island over the summer, according to Harper's Bazaar. The pair will say “I do” on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the publication reports which is a nod to the singer's favorite number “13” in reference to her birthday, December 13.