Shaq's Fun House, presented by Credit One Bank, is ready to take over Super Bowl weekend! Ahead of Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, creator and founder, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is bringing his 8th Annual Shaq's Fun House to the Bay Area on Feb. 6 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The NBA icon will be transforming the historic Cow Palace into a high-energy experience to kick off the Super Bowl weekend. There will be out-of-this-world performances from T-Pain, Tiësto, Disco Lines, and DJ Diesel himself. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy rides, games, and interactive attractions during their time at the event.

“From day one, I wanted Shaq's Fun House to be the party for the people,” said Shaquille O'Neal in a press release. “A lot of Big Game events feel like they are only for VIPs. At my party, you buy a ticket and your night is taken care of. The music, the rides, the food, the open bar, the wild moments, it is all included so you can just show up and have fun. San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world, and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game.”

Shaq's Fun House has earned the title of the unofficial kickoff to the Super Bowl with its A-list guest list and legendary performances. In past years, Lil Wayne, John Summit, Snoop Dogg, and Pitbull have performed at Shaq's Fun House. The guests are just as large with Adam Levine, Jack Harlow, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Bert Kreischer, Alix Earle, Lamar Jackson, Floyd Mayweather, Tim Tebow, Michael Phelps, LeSean McCoy, Chad Johnson, Russell Wilson, Jeremy Renner, David Dobrik, Daymond John, Nate Diaz, Allen Iverson, Tiffany Haddish, Guy Fieri and many more.

Fans interested in joining in on the fun can purchase tickets here.