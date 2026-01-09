Mike Epps and Shannon Sharpe are making it clear where their friendship stands.

Ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, there was some back and forth between the comedian and sports commentator. The friction began with Epps' social media post was blown out of proportion.

“I’m going to be at All-Star in my hometown. I’mma see you, brother,” Epps said in a social media post at the time per IndyStar. “And I’m just letting you know, I don’t do no fighting. There’s only one other option if you don't fight; you do blank, blank, blank blank, blank, blank.”

Now it all seems as though Epps comments offended Sharpe are no longer an issue in their friendship.

“I don’t do no fighting,” Epps said during his appearance on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. “I know you’re a football player, but I ain’t turning down no fade. If it went there, it went there.”

“I wasn’t gonna fight your big a–, man,” Epps said pointing out that Sharpe is a former NFL player.

Both Epps and Sharpe had jobs during the 2024 All-Star Weekend where the comedian was an emcee and Sharpe was the coach in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

“You had me on swoll. I was gonna whip you,” Sharpe joked.

Now that it's water under the bridge, both Epps and Sharpe are taking the high road.

“One of the most important things that came out of that is we got a chance to show these little youngsters out here that it ain't always got the end in no violence or fighting each other, putting our hands on each other. Because at the end of the day, we’re still all black men,” Epps said. “We're still all examples in front of millions.”

Sharpe agreed, adding, “Let’s go ahead and get this money.”

In addition to the two clearing up any remnants of beef, Epps gave an update on the highly anticipated next Friday installment, which is in the works as Ice Cube, Aaron McGruder, and DJ Pooh are currently writing the script. Fans are expected to be able to view the movie sometime in 2027. To hold fans over, the comedian's final season of The Upshaws which stars Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields, premieres January 15 on Netflix.