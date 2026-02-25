Lamar Odom has never hidden from his past, but this time he said it with striking clarity.

As Netflix gears up to release the next volume of Untold, Odom revisited the addiction that he believes reshaped his basketball destiny, per AwfulAnnouncing. The documentary, “The Death and Life of Lamar Odom,” premieres March 31 and centers on the 2015 overdose that nearly ended his life. It includes interviews with Odom, Khloé Kardashian, and others connected to that chapter.

Ahead of the release, Odom appeared on Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter’s Cousins podcast and delivered a brutally honest reflection.

“I loved drugs. You’re talking to a real addict,” Odom said. “Summertime I did drugs I ain’t gonna front… I had some great cocaine summers… I should be where yall at in the hall of fame. Off of straight talent.”

Lamar Odom admits drugs stopped him from reaching his full potential in the NBA: I loved drugs. You’re talking to a real addict… Summertime I did drugs I ain’t gonna front… I had some great cocaine summers… I should be where yall at in the hall of fame. Off of straight… https://t.co/pEWxhRjIfN pic.twitter.com/wI1HdyHK8y — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 25, 2026

A Talent He Believes Was Hall of Fame Worthy

Odom did not speak with bitterness. He spoke with accountability.

Article Continues Below

“I had people coming to me when I was 13 years old saying ‘no doubt in my mind you’ll be a hall of famer,’” he said. He reminded listeners that he filmed a reality show during an NBA season and still won Sixth Man of the Year. “So I know I had the grit and makeup to do it.”

Odom built a 14-year career that included two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. His versatility made him one of the most unique forwards of his era. Still, he believes drugs chipped away at the consistency required for all-time status.

“But overall greatness and legacy, yeah I hurt that by abusing drugs. 100%,” he admitted.

The upcoming documentary revisits the October 2015 night in Nevada when he was found unresponsive after a multi-day binge, months after separating from Kardashian and shortly after retiring from the league.

For years, fans wondered what Odom might have achieved at full focus. Now, he answers that himself. He believes the talent stood tall enough for Springfield. He also believes addiction kept him from walking through those doors.