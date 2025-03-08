Khloe Kardashian got emotional when she was explaining the depths of the trials and tribulations brought on by her ex-husband Lamar Odom due to his substance abuse. Khloe and Odom were married from 2009-2016 and in 2015 the former Los Angeles Lakers star suffered from a near fatal drug overdose.

“It made me sad because the demise of Lamar, hurt and affected every single one my family,” Khloe said during the March 6 episode of The Kardashians. “We still love and cherish him but like that man is just not there.”

“I can’t help you anymore,” Khloe said to Odom. “You’ll never be the person that we all idolized.”

Khloe's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in 2003 from cancer and upon her marriage to Odom a month after they began dating, the Good American founder looked to Odom as a protector.

“I think I’m still processing what this meeting meant to me,” Khloe explained. “Lamar, because our dad died so young, Lamar was like the first man that ever came into our lives that was the head of the household.”

“For all of us. Lamar was the protector,” she continued. “Everyone, even if someone was older looked up to Lamar. The way Lamar was on this pedestal, but deservingly.”

In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Khloe showed empathy through Odom's former drug addiction.

“I do believe that addiction is a disease,” she said during her confessional in an episode last month. “The truth is, no one can save someone from that except for that own individual. I tried countless times to save Lamar from that.”

“You can't keep doing f–ked up s–t and expect people just to stay around,” she added. “I had to learn the hard way that I can't save anyone in that position.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Talk About Their Current Relationship

While Khloe and Odom are exes, they have been able to hash out their feelings towards one another. In the comments of a viral TikTok video, Khloe admitted that Odom was the right guy for her but at the wrong time.

“Why was this reunion so hard to watch,” the fan wrote on TikTok. “You can tell he still loves her and regrets not having a family w her. This is the literal proof of right person, wrong time.”

“Right person- wrong time for sure,” Khloe wrote back as she chimed in on the discussion.

“So much of the ‘what ifs' play,” she continued. “This meeting was hard for us both. Maybe in different ways.”

Odom made a comment about Khloe during his interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show on Jan. 19.

“So much time has passed,” he said. “And people change. I think it’s healthy sometimes to move on. In a healthy way. Like I said it would be a blessing to be her friend just to be around her.”

As for Khloe, she is not into dating at the moment and doesn't see a romantic future with the former NBA legend.

“I miss him, all the time,” Khloe said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in the past per E! Online. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.”

In December 2024, Khloe was profiled by Bustle where she shared where she is on her dating life.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” Kardashian said in an interview with Bustle. “But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that.”