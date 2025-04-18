Years after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about not being able to fully “process” given the time when one of them occurred. Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have two children together: daughter True and son Tatum. Tristan is also the father of Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols. In a new episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, the Good American founder revealed how she felt when she found out Thompson cheated for the first time when she was pregnant with their daughter.

“I think the first one hurt the most because I was pregnant. Also, I didn't get to sit with my feelings enough for the first one. I gave birth less than 48 hours later after the first cheating scandal happened with Tristan,” Kardashian said.

“I don't know if this sounds right but it’s what I could think to say, I don't even think I was able to process everything that happened,” she continued. “I think if I maybe was six months pregnant and that happened, I probably would've walked away and never went back. But because I gave birth less than two days later, I buried my head in the sand, and I was like, I just want to have this bliss that I always dreamed of, and have a brand new baby and have the daddy here.”

Khloe detailed that one of the reasons why the betrayal hurt so much is that she wanted to set a positive example about relationships to her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Maybe the second [cheating incident] hurt more because I lived with it for so much longer, and maybe I had this shame with the second scandal because I sort of knew what was gonna happen again,” Kardashian continued.

The second time Thompson cheated he ended up getting Nichols pregnant and Kardashian ended the relationship.

Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian's Family

Prior to the breakup, there was a scandal with Thompson and Jordyn Woods. The social media influencer, who is now dating Karl Anthony-Towns, spoke about it on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in how the two briefly kissed back in 2019. Kylie and Woods were inseparable prior to the incident and later revealed that they lowkey remained friends. During the November 16, 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Tristan apologized to Kylie for the damage he caused in their friendship.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Kylie during the episode before accepting his apology. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”