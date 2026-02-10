Despite rumors that Kid Rock was lip-syncing during TPUSA‘s alternate to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, the “Only God Knows Why” singer debunked the allegations.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to debunk the lip-syncing rumors, calling them “fake news.” Rock accompanied his post with a five-minute video where he further elaborated. He clarified that his performance was “pre-recorded,” but everything was “live.”

“My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on ‘Bawitdaba,' it did not line up as I explain in this video,” he said.

"My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video."

The allegations arose after clips of Rock's performance went viral. At times, it didn't appear that his lips were synced with the music. However, he seems adamant that he was performing live.

Kid Rock’s performance at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” drew heavy online criticism after fans pointed out he appeared to be lip syncing — his mouth not matching the audio — during his set, sparking jokes and ridicule across social media. Not live.

Not… pic.twitter.com/wA7P4JRaR5 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 9, 2026

Kid Rock led TPUSA's alternate show to combat Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rock was the headliner of Turning Point USA's alternate show, dubbed the All-American Halftime Show. The likes of Lee Brice and Brantley Gilbert also performed.

This happened while Bad Bunny was performing in Santa Clara, California, for the official Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. The Grammy-winning rapper performed a 13-minute set that featured the likes of Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Bad Bunny was a controversial pick to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Amongst the critics was President Donald Trump, who gave the show a negative review.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”