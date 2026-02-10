Bad Bunny is getting a lot of praise from celebs and fans alike for his Super Bowl 60 halftime performance.

Midway through the Seattle Seahawks' win over the New England Patriots, Bad Bunny took the stage to perform several of his greatest hits. He began with his hit “Tití Me Preguntó,” and ushered in several other fan favorites like “EoO,” and “Monaco,” before closing with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.”

Several celebrities came to support Bad Bunny on stage, including Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Becky G, and Alix Earle.

Earle, who starred in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance as a background dancer, reflected on her time to grace the stage and what it meant for her to be a part of the performance.

“@badbunnypr performance was pure love and joy and to experience it in real life was beyond unreal,” Earle captioned the photo of her standing on the field. “What a beautiful thing to have so many people from all over come together and celebrate life, family, love, culture, and unity.”

Cardi also was a background dancer and she posted a short video of her mouthing the lyrics to Bad Bunny's 2016 hit “Caile.”

Cardi shows love to Bad Bunny via IG story as she leaves the Super Bowl, after supporting him for his half time show! pic.twitter.com/vTgPM8c2Md — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 9, 2026

“What an honor to be part of such an extraordinary moment in history! La casita – let’s gooooo! Joy you could feel. Pride you could see. A beautiful love letter to Puerto Rico – and to all of America. Yesterday was bigger than a performance. It was Dignity. Inclusion. Unity. Representation. And Love,” Alba began her heartfelt caption.

The actress continued to praise the musician: “Benito ‘Bad Bunny’ tells stories rooted in his culture, his people, and his truth – and yesterday, those stories were centered on one of the biggest stages in the world. Watching him honor the diversity of our community gave me full body chills and so was so emotional. Some of the most meaningful moments don’t need explanation or translation – you just feel them.”

She then reflected on exactly how she felt and what it means for those who might have felt passed over or looked down upon.

“For me, yesterday was about joy – fully living inside it. Because when culture is honored instead of erased, when people are seen instead of sidelined, we become one,” she added.

“Above all, as Benito has said, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” Love, joy, and unity – this is how we rise,” she concluded her message.

Martin was a guest performer and sang “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” The iconic Puerto Rican singer shared some backstage footage of him embracing Bad Bunny and is in awe of the moment.

“They need to give me several hours to let me process and understand the tsunami of emotions I'm feeling,” Martin wrote on X. “Thank you @sanbenito, thank you @ladygaga thank you @NFL, @RocNation and @AppleMusic”

Me tienen que dar varias horas para dejarme entender el tsunami de emociones que estoy sintiendo. Gracias @sanbenito, gracias @ladygaga thank you @NFL, @RocNation and @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/pNKgD87jmC — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 9, 2026

Gaga also was a surprise performer and she sang a solo rendition of “Die with a Smile.” The track is originally a duet with Bruno Mars and won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

“It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show,” Gaga wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her performance. “Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Take a look at the full performance below: